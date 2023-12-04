North Dakota Governor Burgum drops out of GOP presidential race

North Dakota Doug Burgum has ended his presidential campaign.

Burgum did not meet the polling threshold for Wednesday’s debate for GOP candidates. Burgum, who did not qualify for the debate in November, either, said the Republican National Committee’s requirements are “nationalizing the primary process and taking the power of democracy away from the engaged, thoughtful citizens of Iowa and New Hampshire.”

Burgum did participate in the first two televised debates. He met the fundraising requirement for the first one by offering $20 gift cards to donors who gave at least $1 to his campaign. The Des Moines Register Iowa Poll in late October showed Burgum with three percent support here, behind former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has not campaigned in Iowa this year.

Burgum launched his campaign in June.