Iowa’s Phil Parker named top assistant

Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker has been named the recipient of the 2023 Broyles Award, it was announced Tuesday at the awards ceremony by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation. The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

“Phil Parker is an incredible football coach, and I am extremely pleased that he has been recognized for his career success by the Broyles Committee,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. “We simply would not have achieved the success we have as a program without Phil’s dedication and leadership. Since 1999, we have benefited from Phil’s expertise and tenacity.

“Phil is an exceptional coach and teacher. He has helped develop hundreds of student athletes into better football players on the field and prepared them to be better men off the field. He is one of a kind, and I am so happy that he has been by my side in this program throughout the past 25 years.”

The honor is the first of Parker’s career. He was also a Broyles Award semifinalist in 2022. Two previous Hawkeye coaches – Norm Parker (2013) and Ron Aiken (2002) – have been named the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year. Norm Parker was also a finalist in 2004 and 2005.