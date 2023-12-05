Webster City businesses want downtown access opened back up after fire

Wednesday marks one week since fire damaged four businesses in downtown Webster City and barricades still surround the area. A group of Webster City business owners sent a letter to the Webster City City Council to get the street reopened, as this is a critical holiday shopping time.

Webster City Area Chamber of Commerce director Anna Woodward read part of the letter during last night’s city council meeting. “While we understand the city’s intention to prioritize safety and other aspects by the closing of the street,” Woodward says, “we wish to express our deep concern about the negative impact this decision will have on our local businesses in the area.”

She says more than 80 people work in downtown Webster City and those barricades are hurting business. “They impacted the flow of customers during the peak holiday season,” Woodward says, “and consequently, the economic viability of over 30 establishments are at risk.” Webster City held its annual community Christmas celebration last Saturday and the route had to be changed for the Christmas parade due to the road’s closure.

Ron Birkestrand, co-owner of a downtown women’s clothing store, says people don’t realize they can avoid the closed street and park behind the businesses.

“Just to give you an example, last Saturday, it’s before Christmas, and we had three customers,” Birkestrand says. “My concern is no matter what you do, we gotta’ get better signage. People are just left out there in the dark on how to get back to the parking lot.”

Webster City officials are meeting today to discuss reopening the street. Webster City Fire Chief Chuck Stansfield says the fire’s cause has not been identified and will likely go undetermined due to the severity of the damage. The fire appears to be unintentional. No one was hurt.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)