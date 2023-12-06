Tonight is final GOP debate before 2024 Iowa Caucuses

Four G-O-P presidential candidates will be on stage tonight (Wednesday) for the last scheduled debate before the January 15th Iowa Caucuses.

Televised debates drew large viewing audiences before the 2012 and 2016 Iowa Caucuses, but University of Iowa political science professor Tim Hagle said former President Donald Trump’s absence is having an impact. “At this point it does still seem that Trump is dominating the race and as result of that it means that some of these debate are just not as interesting to a lot of people,” Hagle told Radio Iowa.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will be on stage tonight. “Really, I think at this point what a lot of folks would like to see is basically just Haley and DeSantis on the stage,” Hagle said, “because those seem to be the leading ones to be the alternative to Trump.”

However, Hagle said Haley benefitted from sparring with Ramaswamy in past debates. Tonight’s debate is being held in Alabama and Hagle noted there’s been some grumbling that none of the debates have been held Iowa or New Hampshire, the states that will vote first in 2024. “Sometimes having a debate in a particular location helps to generate interest, generate sort of excitement among the voters, which would make sense to have one right before the Caucuses here in Iowa. It’s not likely that will happen,” Hagle said. “I haven’t heard anything more specific except for people ruminating about it just in general terms.”

Hagle said a wildcard for tonight is that the debate is being hosted by NewsNation, a cable news network launched in early 2021. “It’s going to make it, potentially, a little bit harder for some people to see,” Hagle said. “Now I will say that it’s apparently going to be over the internet and most people have the internet these days, so they can sit down in front of their computer.”

The debate will be available on the NewsNation website and its subscription streaming service. The channel is available on many cable systems. NewsNation is also available on DIRECTV and DISH and streaming services like Hulu and YouTube TV. Hagle plans to watch it on his TV via Roku. “I put it on mine. I haven’t actually tried it yet, so hopefully it works,” Hagle said. “If not, well, then back to the internet kind of a thing.”

The Republican National Committee has arranged for the debate to be on Rumble, another online alternative.