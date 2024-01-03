Iowa lawmakers urged to find new incentives for volunteer firefighters, EMTs

An emergency manager in northwest Iowa is urging state lawmakers to provide incentives for first responders. Woodbury County Emergency Services Director Scott Mitchell says many small towns and cities across the state struggle with finding enough people to serve as firefighters, ambulance drivers, and EMTs.

“The volunteers aren’t there anymore, and I don’t know if it’s not the community dedication is like it used to be, but it’s becoming a very, very large issue,” Mitchell says.

Mitchell is the mayor of the small town of Hornick and a volunteer firefighter for his community. Mitchell says there needs to be something that gives recruits a reason to volunteer.

“You got to put in the training. There’s no incentive whatsoever for younger people to do it. And why would they want to give up their time if there’s nothing, they’re going to gain?” Mitchell asked during a recent forum in Sioux City.

Mitchell, along with county supervisors and city clerks from the area challenged lawmakers to find creative ways to attract recruits. Some suggestions include providing state-issued health insurance, access to the state retirement plan, and training grants.

(Reporting by Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)