Judge knocks down Iowa’s gender balance rule for one state panel

A judge has ruled the State of Iowa cannot require a panel that nominates people to fill vacancies on the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals have an equal number of men and women.

In her ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose said the gender balance requirement for the State Judicial Nominating Commission violates the U-S Constitution’s equal protection clause. A California based group filed the lawsuit challenging the rule on behalf of three Iowans. One of them is chief legal counsel for The Family Leader, a group that pushed for recent changes in Iowa’s judicial selection process.

Governor Kim Reynolds is asking lawmakers to repeal Iowa’s gender balance requirement for ALL state boards and commissions…………..