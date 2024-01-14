Principal Dan Marburger dies of his injuries after Perry High shootings

The Perry High School principal who was wounded in the shooting at his school on January 4th has died.

Dan Marburger was credited with putting himself in harm’s way, allowing others to escape as a student armed with two guns started shooting.

Marburger’s wife posted a message on the GoFundMe page for the family, announcing her husband died at 8 a.m. Sunday.

She wrote that “he fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever.”

Governor Kim Reynolds says Marburger will be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions.

She has ordered all flags in Iowa be lowered to half staff until Marburger’s funeral, which is not yet scheduled.