Just like most people, our cell phones don’t like the cold, either

Forecasters say Iowa may not see temperatures above 32-degrees again for at least another week, and prolonged exposure to extreme cold can cause all sorts of havoc for our bodies — and for our cell phones.

Casey Brooks, manager of the UScellular store at Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines, says you may not know it, but there’s liquid inside our phones.

“What we’re really worried about with that is the lithium ion battery that’s contained inside any of those smartphones and they do contain liquid,” Brooks says. “When those batteries are put into extreme cold temperatures, the molecules shrink and that can cause potential issues for the battery life. The display, the buttons and everything can lag significantly.”

If you’ve been outside with your phone and the device is cold, Brooks says don’t try to use it until it warms up, or it may not be cooperative. “Once the phone gets back above that 32 degree mark, it’s going to start operating as normal, but that battery does have to warm back up to room temperature,” Brooks says, “and make sure you do that before you charge it.”

Many of us carry our phones virtually everywhere, but especially now, in case of emergency during this harsh winter. If you’re going to be exposed to the elements, Brooks says try not to use the phone while you’re out in the wind and cold.

“For carrying it, I would say keep it in a pocket close to your body,” Brooks says. “Your body is going to put off some body heat to keep that phone warm to prevent it from having that issue in the extreme cold. You can also put a case on that phone. That’s going to help give it one more layer of protection against the cold.”

Law enforcement encourages us to put the phone in the console or glove box while we’re driving to avoid being distracted by it, and Brooks says that’s a good idea, even in the chill.

“As long as the car is running, that should be fine,” Brooks says. “Those compartments would be heated as well, but once you turn the car off, or you’re leaving the vehicle, you’d want to take that device with you, if possible.”

She also recommends you keep your phone fully charged during the winter to avoid completely draining the battery. Taking along a portable charger may also be a good idea if you won’t be near a power source.