Man with gun arrested at GOP Caucus event at SW Iowa school

Charges are being filed against a man who allegedly brought a handgun to a Republican Party Caucus event last night in southwest Iowa — as the event was being held in a school.

Red Oak Police say officers were called to the Red Oak High School. Upon further investigation, 53-year-old Raymond Lester Simmons, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boundary Street.

Simmons faces a Class-D felony charge of carrying firearms on school grounds and he’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)