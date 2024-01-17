Regents president steps down from leadership role

The president of the board that oversees the three state universities is stepping down from that post.

Board of Regents President Mike Richards of West Des Moines announced Tuesday he will remain on the board until his term expires at the end of April, but is resigning as president. Richards issued a statement that said he is proud of the accomplishments of the Board in the seven years he has served, but did not give any reason for the timing of his resignation from leadership.

Richards was appointed to the Board of Regents by then Governor Terry Branstad in 2016. President Pro Tem Sherry Bates will serve as interim President until a new leadership election is held at a future Board meeting.