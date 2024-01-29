Apparent double-murder/suicide under investigation in Webster County

Authorities say a caller claimed two people had been shot in rural Webster County last night and the suspect fled on foot. Deputies responded to what now appears to be a double-murder/suicide.

After entering the residence, they located the bodies of two females that had been shot laying in the garage area of the residence.

The deputies immediately attempted life-saving medical procedures on both victims until paramedics arrived. Webster County Sheriff Luke Fleener said the life-saving attempts were not successful with both victims pronounced dead at the scene.

Other responding deputies and Fort Dodge police officers searched the immediate area. The authorities located a male that appeared to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives were called to the scene to process all evidence and conduct interviews to determine what had taken place.

Sheriff Fleener said there is no threat to the public, with the investigation continuing.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Molly R. Barlow, 63-year-old Phyllis J. Versteeg and 41-year old Duran M. Barlow.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)