Bill calls for Iowa 1st-6th graders to get instruction on pregnancy development

Republicans on a subcommittee in the Iowa House have signed off on a bill that would require instruction about fetal development to start in first grade classes.

The bill calls for students in first through sixth grades to be taught about “human development in the womb” and shown an animated video about what happens during a pregnancy. Amber Williams, a leader in the Polk County chapter of Moms for Liberty, said she got an abortion when she was 18 and would have benefitted from this kind of instruction.

“Had I been shown the video ‘Meet Baby Olivia,’ which actually follows the science of the incredible journey of life beginning at conception, I would have chosen life,” she said. “This curriculum is needed and it will be impactful.”

The bill refers to the “Meet Baby Olivia” video, which was produced by Live Action, a non-profit “dedicated to ending abortion.” Opponents of the bill say the video provides inaccurate medical information.

“We think it’s dangerous and frankly this kind of propaganda has no place in our schools or schools of any kind,” said Mazie Stillwell, public relations manager for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa.

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have proposed the “Meet Baby Olivia” video be shown to students in sixth through 12th grades. A West Virginia bill would have the video shown to 8th and 10th graders.