A southeast Iowa man who was in prison following his conviction in a home invasion and beating has died.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 44-year-old Joseph Bloom of Eldon died Friday in hospice from natural causes. Bloom was convicted of breaking into a home in Ottumwa in 2021 and robbing and severely beating a man.

He was considered a repeat offender and was serving time for first-degree robbery and other crimes in Union and Wapello County.