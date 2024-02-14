Driver in fatal September accident near Webster City charged

A 40-year-old Webster City man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal accident last fall.

Dustin Humlicek has been charged with homicide by vehicle operating while intoxicated, operating while under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

The accident happened at about 3 a.m. on September 2 near Webster City.

Authorities say Humlicek failed to stop at a stop sign, his pickup entered a ditch and came to rest in the yard of a home. Humlicek and a passenger, 48-year-old Kevin Beightol of Webster City were taken to Webster City’s hospital for treatment, then transferred to hospitals in the Des Moines. Beightol, the passenger in the pickup, died later that same day.

A preliminary hearing for Humlicek is scheduled next Tuesday in Hamilton County Magistrate Court.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)