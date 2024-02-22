Des Moines photographer accused of creating child pornography

A central Iowa photographer is facing sexual exploitation and child pornography charges.

Information released from the Iowa Southern District U.S. Attorney’s office says 61-year-old Jeffrey Gray of Des Moines is accused of using hidden cameras in changing rooms at his photography business to produce child pornography from approximately 2005 to 2016.

Investigators say they recovered information from a hard drive at his business called Wicked Imagery. They say 15 minor victims have been identified, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying other minors who may’ve been involved.

Any who thinks they have information relevant to the investigation is asked to visit www.fbi.gov/JeffreyGray.WickedImagery or email [email protected].