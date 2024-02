Authorities say a child was killed in eastern Iowa last night in the crash of a utility terrain vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol says the UTV went out of control along a Cedar County road and rolled into a ditch.

Troopers say the child who died was an 11-year-old passenger, while the 10-year-old who was driving was injured and taken to a Davenport hospital for treatment.

No condition report or names were released, though troopers say both children were from Wheatland.