UNI gets approval for new basketball, volleyball practice facility

The Board of Regents approved a request from the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday to proceed with planning for a practice facility for the volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball teams.

UNI’s Michael Hager says the project is estimated to cost between eight and ten million dollars. “Currently there is no single dedicated practice space. All three of those programs along with our men’s wrestling program, utilize the McCloud center which is the performance venue, along with a few courts in our Recreation Center,” he says. Hager says having the facility in one location will make it easier on the teams.

“The proposed practice facility would house the practice courts but also some support areas such as strength and conditioning, some training areas, changing areas and some general storage. The site will be determined during the planning process,” he says. The project will be funded by gifts and some athletic department funds.