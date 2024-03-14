Drake’s Dennebier is MVC Player-of-the-Year

Drake junior guard Kaire Dennebier has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. Dennebier averages 18 points and seven assists for a Bulldog team that will bid for a second straight Missouri Valley Tournament title this weekend in the Quad Cities.

“This whole season with have just been prepping to go back and do it all over again and have back-to-back championships”. said Dinnebier. “We have had a great conference season and havew a lot of confidence going into this weekend.”

Drake opens the tournament Friday afternoon against the winner of today’s game between Southern Illinois and Indiana State.