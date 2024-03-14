Food Bank of Iowa to hold six regional meetings on food insecurity

The state’s largest food bank plans to host a series of regional roundtable meetings, starting later this month, to address Iowa’s hunger problem.

Annette Hacker is spokeswoman for the Food Bank of Iowa, which serves 55 Iowa counties. “We begin the day with a what we call regional roundtables, an opportunity to gather community members to talk about food insecurity in our state and in your community and how Food Bank of Iowa and our community partners are working together to make sure Iowa’s children, families, seniors and veterans have the nutrition they need to thrive.”

Hacker says they’ve held the regional roundtable meetings for the past five or so years and they’ve been well received.

“We begin the day with the regional roundtable and then in the afternoon, we visit some of our partners around the state,” Hacker says, “and we have six regional roundtable opportunities this spring and summer.”

The roundtables are planned for Newton on March 26th, Webster City on March 27th, Panora on March 28th, Albia on April 24th, Fairfield on April 25th and Algona on May 7th. All meetings begin at 10 a.m.

Following the roundtable meetings, Food Bank of Iowa representatives will tour community food banks to learn first-hand about their local food insecurity issues.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)