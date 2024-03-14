Iowa State plays Kansas State at Big 12 Tournament

Iowa State guard Curtis Jones says the seventh ranked Cyclones have focused on offense as they get ready for Tonight’s quarterfinal round game against Kansas State at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. In the last four games ISU has averaged 61 points and only managed 58 in Saturday’s loss at K-State.

“Our defense is always pretty good but obviously the offense has slipped a little bit and we are trying to get that back on track”, said Jones. “We have really been working on offense the last couple of days.”

Kansas State advanced after Wednesday night’s 78-74 win over Texas.