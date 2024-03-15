Too much green beer? A safe route home is clear!

Iowans who have too much Saint Patrick’s Day cheer can get a safe ride home tonight through Monday morning.

AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says the motor club is offering its free, statewide Tow to Go service for members and non-members across Iowa this weekend.

“It’s pretty simple,” Ortner says. “When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau says during March of last year, there were 26 traffic fatalities on Iowa’s roads and almost 40-percent of those happened the week of Saint Patrick’s Day.

Ortner says this service provides an alternative to anyone who may’ve imbibed too much.

“We ask that you use it as a last resort, for many reasons,” Ortner says. “One, because planning is so important if you’re celebrating holidays. Having a designated driver or a rideshare program set up is definitely the best way to go.”

In its 26 years, he says Tow to Go has taken more than 30-thousand impaired drivers safely home.

The number to call is 1-855-TOW-2-GO.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City contributed to this story.)