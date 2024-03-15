U.S. Census finds population growth in four Iowa metros

Updated population estimates from the U-S Census Bureau show growth in four of Iowa’s metropolitan areas.

The Census Bureau estimates there was a 3.1% increase in the number of residents in the six counties that are part of the Des Moines metro over the past three years. Iowa City’s metro grew 2.7%. Sioux City saw a very small uptick in its metro population of 0.04%.

Coucnil Bluffs is part of the Omaha metro, where the population expanded by 1.7% over the past three years.

The Census Bureau estimates indicate Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metros all had very small population losses. The population in the Quad Cities dipped 1.3% over the past three years.

Among all Midwest metros, Des Moines ranked as the fastest growing, ahead of Indianapolis and Madison, Wisconsin.