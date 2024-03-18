Fort Dodge man shot and killed by police officer

Fort Dodge police shot and killed a man during an incident Saturday morning.

Police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue South. When they arrived it was reported that an individual within the residence was exhibiting out of control behavior which allegedly included the injuring of a dog within the residence. While on the scene, officers were made aware of that the male subject had an active warrant for violation of probation, the original charge of domestic abuse.

Officers entered the residence and encountered a male subject with two knives that ran at the officers. As a result, an officer on the scene shot the man and he died. The name of the police officer and the name of the individual killed have not been released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate Saturday’s incident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)