Top 10 announced for best burger contest

The Iowa Beef Industry Council has released its top ten vote-getters in the best burger contest. This is the 15th annual contest and spokesperson Kylie Peterson says to celebrate they allowed voters to include past winners in this year’s contest.

“We actually have three that made it into the top ten. And that’s the Chuck Wagon restaurant in Adair, the Flying Elbow in Marshalltown, and Flight Bar and Grill and Huxley,” Peterson says. She says they had a lot of response from people who wanted to nominate their favorite burger. “We had more than 7,500 burger enthusiast sending in their ballots so that they could make their voices be heard about where the best burger in Iowa is,” she says. “And of those 7,500 votes, we tallied over 500 different restaurants in the state of Iowa.”

A secret panel of judges is already out testing the burgers to pick the winner. “They visit them and they’re looking for a burger that is served on a bun or bread product, it has to be a 100% real beef patty. Any spices or condiments can be added to the burger, but they’re going to be judging based on the taste of the burger patty, the appearance and the proper cooking temperature of 160 degrees,” according to Peterson.

The winning burger will be announced on May 1st as a kickoff to Beef Month. Peterson says the contest has picked up quite a following in the 15 years. “It’s fun to see, we actually have several other states that are looking to implement a best burger contest in their state just from the success of this contest and the movement of product of beef, of course. It’s just been a great success and we love to highlight our food service and food industry,” she says.

Peterson says the winners of the contest always see a big pick up in business following the announcement.

Here’s the top ten list in alphabetical order:

Big Head Burger, Waterloo

Chuckwagon Restaurant, Adair

Flight Bar + Grille, Huxley

Houston’s On Main, Milo

JJ’s Tavern + Grill, Ankeny

Lucile’s at The Continental Hotel, Centerville

The Flying Elbow, Marshalltown

The Market at the Tap, Monticello

Wilder at Graduate Hotel Iowa City, Iowa City

Williamson Tavern, Williamson