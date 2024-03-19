Four family members charged in kidnapping, abuse

Four members of a central Iowa family are being charged with the abuse of a fifth family member, who authorities say was severely malnourished and in grave condition.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office arrested two adults and two young people after an adult male was hospitalized with what are described as “severe traumatic injuries” and weighing only 70 pounds.

A news release says the life-threatening injuries included fractures, a brain bleed, and wounds to his wrists and ankles from being handcuffed to a bed.

Charges of kidnapping and willful injury are filed against 44-year-old Gary Graham, 42-year-old Danielle Graham, 20-year-old Aaron Williams and 16-year-old Kaitlyn Williams, all of Zearing.

The sheriff’s office says due to the severity of the charges, the teen is charged as an adult.

Investigators say all four family members in the household had knowledge of and participated in the abuse.