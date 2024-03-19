Hinton School District makes changes in wake of hazing incident

A northwest Iowa school district is working to change extracurricular policies after a hazing controversy involving the wrestling team that parents say targeted seven freshmen.

Police investigated after a video on social media showed a wrestler from Hinton High School being held down and tasered during the state duals tournament in Coralville in early February. During last night’s school board meeting Superintendent Ken Slater says the district met with parents to come up with suggestions to improve the district’s handbook.

“We believe that, in the end, Hinton will be stronger and safer for all students. Now is the time for us to come together and work for the betterment of all students. We are all Blackhawks,” Slater says. Slater says the new changes will likely be finalized this summer.

Holly Keegan is one of the parents who met with administrators and told the board she wants to make sure a wrong is made right. “There can be no more blame on the freshman parents, no more saying ‘we’re making a bigger deal than what it is,” Keegan says. The high school principal and athletic director both said earlier this month they are stepping down at the end of the school year. And the school board accepted the resignation of head wrestling coach Casey Crawford last night. Crawford will stay on as a math teacher.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)