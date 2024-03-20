Setting penalties for ‘organized retail theft’ in Iowa

Iowa lawmakers have voted to establish the crime of organized retail theft.

Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf said groups often steal merchandise with the intent to sell it later. “Not that long ago we had one happen just up the road in Ankeny where several firearms were stolen and then sold online,” Webster said. “HyVee, a grocer within our state, that’s constantly dealing with this problem (as well as) Home Depot, Lowes.”

The bill passed the House in February and it cleared the Senate today. Senator Tony Bisignano of Des Moines said the bill’s needed. “We’re seeing more and more of theft. It’s becoming a profession and it’s becoming organized,” Bisignano said.

But Bisignano unsuccessfully argued the bill should be broader than retail theft and apply to groups of people who target construction sites or farms to steal tools and equipment and to groups of “porch pirates” who steal packages. “For four or five people to come into the neighborhood and decide they’re going to go through the garages that night, that’s organized theft,” Bigisnano said. “…Let’s not restrict our mentality to what we see on TV. Let’s not worry about Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive and the Gucci stores. Let’s talk about our neighbors and the things that get stolen.”

Under the bill, the penalties for organized theft from a retail business are linked to the dollar amount of what’s stolen from a store.