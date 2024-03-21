Plants that popped out early shouldn’t see long-term impact from return to cold

ISU Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil (like file) says plants that started popping out or blooming early in the recent above-normal temperatures should be okay as the cold returns.

“Most plants that come out relatively early in the spring, especially things like our spring bulbs like daffodils and tulips, they tolerate below freezing temperatures, especially in the upper 20s, fairly well and often come through with very little if any damage,” Steil says. He says temperatures well below normal would impact how the plants bloom. “Down into the lower 20s or teens then yeah, those flowers probably would be damaged and it would cut the bloom time short,” he says, “but many of those plants that bloom early in the spring are used to kind of fluctuating spring temperatures and can tolerate light freezes with very little damage.”

Steil says there are a few things you can do to protect smaller plants. “With perennials or spring bulbs, we might put an extra layer of mulch around them to protect them from some cold or even put a frost blanket over, and that’s not really practical or possible with larger plants like trees and shrubs,” he says. “And so, the good news is that they fare just fine long term. It’s just they get some damage, they see shorter flowering, they may have to send out a second flush of leaves because the first flush was damaged.”

Steil says it is not fun to have the time you can enjoy spring flowers cut short. )”That’s always hard to see and disappointing, especially if flower shows are cut short,” he says. But Steil says the good news is those flowers will be back next year.