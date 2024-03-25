Darian DeVries named new coach at West Virginia

Darian DeVries has been named the head coach at West Virginia University.

At the helm of the Drake men’s basketball team, DeVries compiled a record of 150-55 leading the Bulldogs to six straight 20-plus win seasons and four consecutive 25-win seasons for the first time in program history.

Under his leadership, the Bulldogs appeared in three NCAA Tournaments (2021, 2023, 2024) and earned their first NCAA Tournament win since 1971 in the 2021 First Four. The Bulldogs shared the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title in 2019 following DeVries’ debut season in charge before back-to-back State Farm MVC Tournament crowns in 2023 and 2024. In MVC games, his teams compiled a 78-33 record (.703).

“The litmus test for any employee that departs a place of employment is, ‘did they leave it better than they found it?’,” Drake director of athletics Brian Hardin said. “It is easy to say that Darian DeVries has left our men’s basketball program and our athletics department in incredible positions thanks to his six years at Drake. Darian led the Drake men’s basketball team to new heights on the court while establishing an elite culture off the court. He was an incredible mentor to the men in our men’s basketball program for the last six years and a wonderful representative of our department. We are grateful to Darian for his leadership and wish him the best in his next journey.”

DeVries, who was hired in April 2018, was named MVC Coach of the Year twice (2019, 2021). DeVries consistently guided players to All-MVC teams including two-time Larry Bird Player of the Year (2023, 2024) Tucker DeVries.