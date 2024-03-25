Woodbury County Supervisor not running again after wife convicted of voter fraud

The Woodbury County Supervisor whose wife was convicted of 50 counts of election fraud will not be running for another term.

Jeremy Taylor says he will finish out his current term. “I love this community and I’m going to continue to work during the duration of my term on behalf of taxpayers we have a lot of important decisions ahead of us but with that said I’ve made a decision not to run for this next term on the county board of supervisors so I can focus my time and energy more fully on my family,” Taylor says.

Taylor is a Sioux City teacher and a member of the National Guard. He says he will continue to monitor what is going on with county government. “I will to a certain extent if there’s a person who’s to take my spot and wants any thoughts advice or you know that transition I want to do as much as I can to really help out,” he says. Taylor says he wants to see several issues resolved, including the opening of the new county law enforcement center. “I really believe that the decisions that we’re making today and over the next few months are going to set up the county board of supervisors on behalf of taxpayers for the next round of impacts for the next five or ten years,” Taylor says.

Taylor declined to comment on his wife’s case. Taylor’s wife Kim will be sentenced in Federal Court on April 1st. She was convicted last April on the voting fraud charges that were linked to her husband’s races for Congress and supervisor.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)