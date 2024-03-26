Investigation underway after man shot by Waterloo police officer

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate after a man was shot to death by a Waterloo police officer.

The DCI says officers were called to the Victory Motors car dealership Monday afternoon on the report that 41-year-old John Piazza put a gun to an employee’s face and fired at the property. Employees told police that Piazza, who lived nearby, left and said he was returning with a rifle. Officers arrived at Piazza’s home and say he pointed a rifle out of a window at officers.

One of the officers fired at Piazza and they entered the home and found him dead inside.