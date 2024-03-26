Use caution when placing bets on college hoops, big lotto jackpots

With the college basketball tournament underway and enormous jackpots in the Powerball and Mega Millions games, temptations abound for Iowans to dip their toes in the gambling pool, though some will have trouble staying afloat if they jump in.

Andrew Gerodias, outpatient supervisor for the Rosecrance Jackson Center in Sioux City, says gambling can be a fun pastime, but for certain people, it can be highly addictive and lead to serious problems.

“It usually starts off small and then grows bigger,” Gerodias says. “The way that it usually starts is sort of those very innocent brackets, like we’re doing right now, fantasy football leagues, you know, just throwing in 20 bucks here and there.”

Playing a two-dollar lottery game may not seem like a particularly risky financial expenditure, but Gerodias says gambling can be a very strong lure for those who may be more prone to addiction.

“There are a lot of people who are struggling when it comes down to finances, and even a smaller win provides that level of relief,” he says. “That ends up becoming a positive reinforcement for, ‘This is possibly the way that I can get out of these troubles,’ and so more time, more energy and attention is spent trying to get that win.”

If a person’s had a win, they’ll focus on the fact that they have a chance for a big payout, despite astronomical odds, even if they’ve also had multiple, expensive losses.

“There’s always that risk. The question is, is the risk worth the reward?” Gerodias says. “Sometimes, you have individuals who are using rent money, food money, things like that, to try to get that extra windfall boost.”

Not everyone who gambles will develop an addiction, Gerodias says, and people with a good understanding of their finances, who take care of their bills, are unlikely to fall into a trap. However, for those who spend a lot of time and money gambling, quitting is more than just avoiding different forms of gambling — it requires effort.

Rosecrance is Iowa’s largest addiction treatment provider. Gerodias says they help more than 7,000 teens and adults each year at outpatient treatment clinics in Sioux City, Cherokee, Davenport, Le Mars, Spencer and Sheldon.