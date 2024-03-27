Davenport police say tow truck driver was texting when he hit a pedestrian

Authorities in eastern Iowa say they’ve caught a hit-and-run driver who was allegedly texting behind the wheel when he ran over a woman two weeks ago.

Davenport police say they’ve arrested a tow truck driver who’s charged with hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian the morning of March 13th.

Police says the truck had two cameras, one facing forward, the other, at the driver.

Fifty-two-year-old Granvell Ramey of Davenport faces a total of ten charges, including serious injury hit-and-run, reckless driving, running five stop signs, and reckless use of an electronic device.

Police say the 43-year-old woman who was hit was in the crosswalk.

The Quad City Times says Dana Oswalt Evans was hospitalized with injuries including multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung.