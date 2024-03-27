Donations today can help the Red Cross aid disaster victims

Today marks the tenth annual American Red Cross Giving Day, where the agency recognizes people who make its mission possible — volunteers, blood donors, people trained in lifesaving skills, and supporters.

Emily Holley, spokeswoman for the Red Cross’ Nebraska-Iowa Region, says they’re also asking for donations in order to continue offering help to people who urgently need it.

“The money that we’re raising today is going into the disaster fund which is going to help support those who are affected by disasters,” Holley says. “Every eight minutes, Red Cross volunteers respond to a disaster here in the United States and their support is critical.”

Home fires are the most common disaster in Iowa and nationwide. In 2023, Holley says the Red Cross responded to 662 home fires throughout Iowa and provided assistance to 2,275 people.

“We give all sorts of assistance to those who are affected by home fires,” Holley says. “We make sure that their immediate needs are being met by ensuring that they have a safe place to stay and food to eat.”

She says any size of gift is welcome and it will help to provide emergency shelter, hot meals, relief items, emotional support and other assistance to people in need.

“$150 provides a full day of food and shelter for three people,” Holley says. “$200 will cover the daily cost to deploy an emergency response vehicle to a disaster scene.”

All gifts are tax deductible and she notes the Red Cross is 90-percent volunteer run.