DNR: hundreds of thousands of fish died in Montgomery County fertilizer spill

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released fish kill numbers from the fertilizer spill near Red Oak in Montgomery County March 11th.

The DNR says nearly all the fish in an almost 50-mile stretch of the East Nishnabotna River to the Missouri border were killed. Fisheries counted more than 749,000 dead fish and are still investigating the overall environmental impact.

The DNR says approximately 265,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen spilled at the NEW Cooperative in Red Oak after a storage tank valve was left open.

The DNR spokesperson tells Radio Iowa they are not commenting on the spill at this time “due to the anticipation of litigation.”