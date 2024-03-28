New book details myriad ways to have a ‘perfect day’ in Iowa

A lifelong Iowan and author is releasing her second book showcasing the state’s many attractions.

Sara Broers says her book, “Perfect Day Iowa,” details dozens of places to visit from Sioux City to the Quad Cities, to be entertained by a wide array of landmarks and events, as well as Iowa’s natural beauty.

“I am passionate about telling the story of Iowa,” Broers says. “‘Perfect Day Iowa’ is a great way to get out and explore our home state. I’m an Iowa farm girl. I am an example of how you can live in rural America and still do some pretty amazing things because of how we all are connected.”

This comes two years after Browers’ first book, “100 Things To Do In Iowa Before You Die.” The new book is continuing on the original theme, but instead offers tips for day trips and weekend getaways.

“It’s written as, how can you go somewhere and basically have a perfect day? What can you do in 24 hours?” Broers says. “I like that concept because that’s honestly something I’ve been doing for a long time, because that’s what I do as a travel blogger. I tell people where are the good places to go, things to experience, places to take a run, maybe ride your bike.”

While the book does detail a host of great Iowa restaurants, she says there are likely a thousand more restaurants that should be in the book, that aren’t, as there just wasn’t space.

Broers says you can visit one place in Iowa during the spring and have a completely different experience by going to the same place in the fall or winter.

“What I love about Iowa is we do have four seasons,” she says, “and we can experience something new every three to four months of the year.”

Broers is holding events in the coming weeks to promote the book in cities including: Mason City, Webster City, Corning, Charles City, Dyersville, Fort Dodge, Ackley, Marengo and Pella.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)