Fort Dodge police officers cleared in fatal shooting

A report finds four Fort Dodge police officers were justified in using deadly force in a March shooting that left a man dead.

Webster County Attorney Darren Driscoll released his findings concluding that the officers used a level of force that a reasonable person or like circumstances would have judged necessary to prevent an injury or loss. The officers responded on March 16th to a report of a distress call. The caller reported that an individual within the residence was out of control and had injured a dog in the residence.

The officers entered the residence and found a male armed with two knives. The man, later identified as 25-year-old Tyler Stansberry, allegedly ran at the officers prompting one of the four officers to shoot him. Stansbery died as a result.

With the release of the report, the police department’s focus is now on returning the officers to full duty status after the investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)