Iowa manufacturer doubling production space, adding jobs

A northwest Iowa company has launched an expansion that will more than double its manufacturing capacity and bring 60 more employees into the company once the project’s done.

Maintainer Corporation has a small plant in Rock Rapids and two facilities in Sheldon. Shelley Morris, the company’s president, says they’re adding nearly 31,000 square feet of production space at one of those Sheldon plants, as well as an 11,000 square foot showroom and training center.

“Maintainer is a manufacturer of a mobile work trucks. We’ve been in business since 1976,” she says. “…We’re a body builder, so we’re an upfitter. We take a chassis that quite often we would purchase or a customer would supply and then we build the body to fit that chassis and finish it to a turn key product.”

Morris says they hope to begin hiring people this summer and start production in the new space this fall. “We’ve seen just significant growth in our business and a strong demand for this product,” Morris says, “so we’re really excited to expand this property.”

After the expansion, Morris projects the company will have about 300 people on its payroll.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)