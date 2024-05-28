Body of missing kayaker from Frederika found in NE Iowa

The search for a missing kayaker in northeast Iowa has ended in tragedy.

Monday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported seeing what they believed was a body in the Upper Iowa River near Lundy Bridge in Winneshiek County.

Authorities say the Decorah Fire Department confirmed a short time later that was the body of 39-year-old Justin Limkemann of Frederika.

Limkemann was last seen May 18th when he went kayaking on the Upper Iowa River near Decorah.

A capsized kayak and several items belonging to Limkemann were found on the 19th.

(Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)