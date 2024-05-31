Feenstra and Virgil spar over Renewable Fuel Standard

Both Congressman Randy Feenstra and Kevin Virgil, the Republican challenging Feenstra in next week’s Primary Election, agree sustainable jet fuel made from corn or soybeans could be a huge boost to Iowa’s economy.

The candidates answered questions at a forum in Cherokee yesterday that was sponsored by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association and KTIV. Feenstra told the group boosting production of sustainable jet fuel could quadruple the output from Iowa ethanol and biodiesel plants.

“If we say, ‘No, we’re not going to do it,’ I know California will. I know Texas will,” Feenstra said. “…We’ve got to think long term. We can’t put our head in the sand. That’s easy to do. ‘Oh, we don’t want to do that.’ Oh, really? Do you want to grow Iowa? We’ve got the opportunity. It’s a massive opportunity.”

Virgil said the fuel has “great potential” for Iowa, but the federal tax credits being made available require the grain to come from fields with cover crops and other conservation measures.

“People in this room probably think the carbon capture pipeline might be a great opportunity for us to qualify,” Virgil said. “…Let me tell you something about Bruce Rastetter — the guy behind Summit Carbon Solutions and…one of (my opponent’s) biggest donors — Rastetter has a contract with Honeywell to build a sustainable aviation fuel plant in Louisiana.”

Virgil said he’s generally against government intervention in free markets and the Renewable Fuel Standard that mandates ethanol and biodiesel production should be phased out.

“As hard as it is for people to hear, we need to let the market do what the market does,” Virgil said. “…It maintains too significant of an impact on our market at the moment and it’s creating a lot of distortions that are creating a lot of pain for farmers.”

Feenstra said the Renewable Fuel Standard needs to be expanded, not ended.

“No one should get tax credits, right? But if electric vehicles are getting them and the petroleum industry is getting them, but we shouldn’t?” Feenstra asked rhetorically.

Ending the ethanol production mandate would “destroy the ag industry,” according to Feenstra.

“Either you like ag or you don’t,” Feenstra said. “…We’re either going to grow Iowa or we’re not.”

Feenstra, a former state senator from Hull, is seeking a third term in the U.S. House. Virgil is an Army veteran and former CIA officer who owns a software company. In December, Virgil moved back to the farm near Sutherland where he grew up and in early January announced he was challenging Feenstra in this year’s GOP Primary.