State reports two babies turned over under Safe Haven law

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says two babies were turned over to the state last month as part of the Safe Haven Law.

A baby girl born May 15th, and a baby boy born May 26th were given up and will be placed with a foster family until permanent families are determined. HHS says there have been three babies turned over this year and a total of 70 babies have been turned over in the more than two decades since the law was created.

The Safe Haven Law allows parents who determine they cannot care for an infant up to 90 days old can turn the child over to hospitals or fire stations with no questions asked.