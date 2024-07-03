Google spending $1 billion on its data center campus in Council Bluffs

Google plans to spend $1 billion this year on its complex in western Iowa.

Google opened a data center in Council Bluffs in 2009 and added a second in 2013. Google data centers keep the platform running, including Google’s cloud storage, Google Maps and Google’s search function as well as Google’s “Gemini” artificial intelligence.

In March, Google announced it would build a data center in Cedar Rapids.

Google is also donating $1.3 million to support efforts at 47 southwest Iowa sites along the Missouri River that are improving flood protection. The project’s also reducing soil runoff back into the the Missouri.