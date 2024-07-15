Iowa GOP chair kicks off RNC by nominating Trump

The Iowa delegates at the Republican National Convention have cast their votes for Donald Trump for president. Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann was chosen to kick off the process with a nominating speech.

Kaufmann began his remarks by talking about the Iowa Caucuses, the lead-off contest in the presidential election. “Everyday Americans listen to the candidates, consider what they have to say and then make a profoundly important choice on who should lead this nation that we love,” Kaufmann said. “Earlier this year Iowa Republicans overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump.”

Trump got over half of the votes cast in the Iowa Caucuses, 30 points ahead of his closest competitor. Kaufmann said the “vast majority of states” seconded Iowa’s choice.

“Donald Trump has earned the trust of the people,” Kaufmann said. “He has listened to them and Donald Trump has kept his word.”

Kaufmann, a former state legislator, became chairman of the Iowa GOP 10 years ago. While Kaufmann declared neutrality as the party’s leader in the competitive 2016 and 2024 Iowa Caucus campaigns, he has been a stalwart supporter of Trump’s General Election campaigns. His son, State Representative Bobby Kaufmann, led Trump’s 2024 Iowa Caucus campaign.

“Over the next four days we will hear about the many failures of the Biden-Harris Administration. The sustained criticism does not proceed from a mean or narrow partisanship, but from the broad and since concern for the well being and safety of our fellow Americans,” Jeff Kaufmann said. “It’s part of our service to our country.”

Kaufmann closed by repeating the themes for each of the four nights of the Republican National Convention.

“This is an endeavor that’s going to make America wealthy again, this is an endeavor to make safe again, this is an endeavor to make America strong again,” Kaufmann said. “And say it with me, fellow Republicans, this is an endeavor to make America great again!”

Iowa was the first state called upon during the roll call vote of delegates at the Republican National Convention. “I speak for the delegation from the great state of Iowa, the inspiring home of Caitlin Clark,” Kaufmann said, prompting some whoops and cheers on the convention floor. “The great state of Iowa proudly casts all of its 40 votes for President Donald J. Trump.”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is a temporary chair of the Republican National Convention. She will preside over the nominating of Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance. Bird is scheduled to speak at the convention tomorrow night.