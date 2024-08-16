Man arrested in connection with anti-immigrant flyers in Hampton

A man has been charged following the investigation of signs posted on the doors of Latino-owned businesses in Hampton.

The signs were placed on the doors of numerous Hispanic businesses Tuesday morning. The flier, with a black-and-white image, reads: “USA Illegal Immigrant Hunting Permit – No Bag Limit – Tagging Not Required,” and at the bottom it said “Trump 2024.”

Hampton Police Chief Mark Morrison announced a search warrant was executed Thursday at a residence in Hampton and Daniel Alan Embree was charged with eight counts of second-degree harassment, and trespassing with intent to commit a hate crime. Morrison said the investigation is ongoing.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)