State troopers are on alert for heavy traffic during the Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and as Iowans plan their family get-togethers or getaways, the Iowa State Patrol is also planning to put extra troopers on the roadways to help keep everyone safe.

Trooper Paul Gardner, based in Fort Dodge, says they’re prepping for a very busy several days on Iowa’s thoroughfares.

“We will certainly see an increase in travel and vehicles coming through the state, a lot of people taking to the roadways,” Gardner says. “They may be driving to their destinations, but they also may be going to the airport, so we will be seeing a lot of people traveling.”

There may be times during the long holiday when the roads are nearly deserted, but there’ll be plenty of other times where the highways are packed with cars, trucks and SUVs.

“The two or three days before Thanksgiving and then right after Thanksgiving weekend seems to be another busy travel day, but typically the Wednesday before Thanksgivings are busiest, and then that Monday afterwards, we’ll definitely see a lot of travel coming back from Thanksgiving,” Gardner says. “So we just want to make sure that everyone’s buckled up, driving sober.”

The state patrol will be taking part in multiple STEP or Special Traffic Enforcement Programs during the holiday.

“We’ll be participating in a ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign around Thanksgiving, and that’s enforcement of seat belt laws,” Gardner says. “Then we also have a campaign called ‘Buzzed Driving, Same as Drunk Driving.’ So if you feel different, you’re going to drive different. Any festivities that include alcohol, make sure you get a sober ride to get you home.”

Iowa recorded its 300th traffic death for the year this week. In all of last year, there were 377 people killed on the roads statewide, including eight deaths over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

(Additional reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)