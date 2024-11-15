Tip in case of missing Iowa TV journalist leads to dead end

The group that runs the online investigation website FindJodi.com, dedicated to Mason City TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit — who vanished in 1996, says they’ve confirmed -no- human remains were found in a recent search in Minnesota that was connected to the case.

The Mason City Police Department recently searched an area in Winsted, Minnesota, which is about 15 miles west from the edge of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

Winsted’s police chief Justin Heldt tells the investigation group that farm animal remains were found in an unused city park that is adjacent to construction underway at an apartment complex.

Heldt says it is not unusual in a rural community like Winsted to find animal bones.

Mason City’s police chief Jeff Brinkley had said a tip prompted the search.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)