Backers urge Iowa House to pass bill on ‘chemtrails’

Nearly two dozen Republicans in the Iowa House are co-sponsoring a bill that would ban chemical emissions for the purpose of changing the weather.

A subcommittee hearing on the bill yesterday was packed with supporters who claimed the government and corporations are changing the weather. Robert Nazario of Hardin County urged lawmakers to take action.

“Geoengineering is real. Cloud seeding and chemtrails are real and have had a devastating effect on everyone,” he said. “This practice over our skies and nation must end.”

Democratic Representative Ken Croken was the only person in the room to speak against the proposal. Croken said he hasn’t seen evidence these things are happening and he’s not sure how the state would enforce a ban when the source of the alleged emissions isn’t clear.

The two Republicans on the subcommittee agreed to advance the bill to the House Environmental Protection Committee. The committee is scheduled to debate the bill this afternoon.

(by Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)