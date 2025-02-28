Webster City teen killed in tractor accident

Counselors have been at each of the Webster City school buildings today after a high schooler was killed in a car crash on the way to school this morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says a John Deere tractor driven by 16-year-old Logan Baldwin of Webster City was struck by a car driven by 69-year-old Brian Vandeer of Webster City. The impact sent the Baldwin tractor into the ditch and rolled over. He was thrown from the tractor and died at the scene. Vandeer was transported to Van Diest Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The Webster City School superintendent says Baldwin was on the way to school.