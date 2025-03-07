Iowans are urged to unplug from the distraction of technology

Surveys find 98% of all adult Iowans now own a cell phone, and while the technology has changed many aspects of our lives for the better, it’s also sometimes good to take a break from it.

Today is what’s known as the Global Day of Unplugging, as people are encouraged to leave their devices in a pocket or purse. Joel Burt, an agent development manager at UScellular in metro Des Moines, explains how he sees the day’s goal.

“Our devices are great and they do a lot of great things for us, but sometimes they can become a distraction,” Burt says. “It’s really just to bring awareness to the idea of putting down your phone and your devices and spending time with the people that mean the most to you.”

Unplugging is easier said than done for some of us, especially if you make your living off of cell phones, but Burt says he has a plan.

“I still have some things that I’m going to have to complete and get done with work, but my kids and I have a really great routine,” Burt says. “After the work day is done, we’re going to put up all of our devices, maybe play some board games, do a little rough-housing, and if it’s nice out, maybe go outside for a little bit.”

Why would a company that deals in cell phones encourage people not to use them, even if only for a day? Burt says he’s in business to help connect people to what matters most to them.

“We do that with technology, whether it be tablets, or you’re FaceTiming grandparents, or staying in contact through phones and text messages,” Burt says, “but that also means having a healthy relationship with those devices and being able to understand when it’s time to take a break and be present in the moment.”

A survey from 2024 finds 90% of parents say they monitor their children’s phone usage, up from 82% in 2023. The same survey found 59% of youth feel they are on their phones too much, while 33% of adults said they could use time away from their devices.