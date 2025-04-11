Buy my rizz product, bro? UI study finds slang backfires miserably in marketing

Imagine a grandfather in his 80s using words like bae, bougie or rizz with a teenage grandchild.

The kid likely won’t be receptive and will instead give grandpa the side-eye.

The same’s true in business.

A University of Iowa study finds when companies try to market themselves as cool using slang, it can be disastrous. Bryce Pyrah, a UI doctoral student in marketing, says people of similar ages use slang with each other as a way to bond and feel closer.

“There’s this affiliation that you feel with other people, but when brands do it, they’re not people, right,” Pyrah says. “When they use slang, which is this inherent aspect of language that’s used between humans, but they’re using it, which most people assume for some sort of financial gain, then now, all of a sudden, it can backfire.”

In the UI study, researchers gauged consumer responses to real and fictional corporate social media posts, some that used slang, some that didn’t. Pyrah says they found brands using contemporary slang — words like slap, ghost and lit — to reach a young audience usually just embarrassed themselves.

“Companies that are using these words are attempting to reach out and connect with a younger consumer base,” Pyrah says. “But what we find is, even if these are the consumers that are using those words, it might be most harmful among those younger consumers, because it’s kind of like those brands are stealing those words to try and make a financial profit.”

The study used a series of online surveys, asking participants to respond to the social media posts of numerous brands. In almost every case, they responded more negatively to those with slang than those without. There are exceptions though, Pyrah says, based on the “personality” of the brand.

“What we find is that it’s okay for certain companies with a specific, what we call an ‘exciting personality,’ so these would be companies like Monster Energy, Red Bull, things like that, that already have that type of personality, that it’s okay for them to use slang,” Pyrah says, “however, at baseline and for a lot of companies, it’s not.”

The findings were consistent through various age groups, as all consumers found the use of slang inauthentic and failed to connect with it, with the exception of already-edgy brands.

Pyrah says the main takeaway is that brands should avoid trying to sound hip in ads, especially when it doesn’t fit the brand’s personality.

Or grandpa’s.